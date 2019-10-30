Former PSU wrestler Bo Nickal wins U23 World Championship

Sports

by: Peter Terpstra

Posted: / Updated:

Former Penn State national champion Bo Nickal continued adding to his resume Wednesday.

The three-time NCAA champion defeated his Russian opponent 12-2 in the finals in Budapest as part of the United World Wrestling U23 Senior World Championships.

All of the competitors have an age requirement of being under 23-years-old.

Nickal missed out on the senior world team falling to eventual world champion J’Den Cox in a best-of-three match series at Final X.

Nickal also took home the Hodge Trophy in his final year competing or Penn State.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

Trending Stories