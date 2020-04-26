Former PSU punter Blake Gillikin signs deal with New Orleans Saints

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — A third former Nittany Lion is headed to the Big Easy. This time, it’s former Penn State punter Blake Gillikin, who signed an undrafted free agent deal for the New Orleans Saints.

The Georgia native landed 53 career punts inside the opponents 10-yard. Gillikin is the only player in Penn State history with seven punts of 65 or more yards.

Gillikin started all four years and averaged a little over 43 yards per punt in his career. That average ties him for number two all-time in Penn State history.

Gillikin was a captain for Penn State during the 2019 season and was a two-time first-team All-American.

Gillikin joins former Nittany Lions Tommy Stevens and Juwan Johnson on the Saints roster.