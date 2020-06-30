Former Penn State defensive back transfers to Kent State

One former Penn State player will join his third college in four seasons.

Former PSU safety CJ Holmes will transfer to Kent State he announced Monday night:

Holmes started his college career at Notre Dame where he played running back. He played in eight games as a true freshman in 2017. He transferred to Penn State in 2018, switched positions to safety and redshirted. Last season, Holmes appeared in nine games for the Nittany Lions as a sophomore.

Now Holmes will have a chance to play his former team in the 2020 season opener. Penn State is set to host Kent State on Sept. 5.