Former Goretti Guard, Briggs McClain, is Going Dancing with Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WDVM) – The Hartford Hawks men’s basketball team is headed to the NCAA Tournament for the first time is program history.

Goretti product, Briggs McClain, is a freshman on the team this season who says this is a dream come true.

“It’s crazy!,” exclaimed McClain. “It’s something that every kid dreams about like when they’re young and they’re watching March Madness and they’re filling out their brackets.”

McClain appeared in 12 games for the Hawks this season who come into the tournament on a five game win streak.

“It felt great. Just to put on for Hagerstown and where I live, to be here…just to be like any kid -if you put the work in and get to a place that can go – anyone can do it.”

Hartford is the No. 16 seed in the South Region and will play No. 1 seed Baylor in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, with tip-off set for 3:30 p.m. inside Lucas Oil Stadium on TruTV.

The winner will advance to the Round of 32 to take on either No. 8 North Carolina or No. 9 Wisconsin.