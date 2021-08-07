Former Good Counsel HS wrestler Kyle Snyder claims silver medal at Olympics

United State’s Kyle Frederick Snyder stands on the podium with his silver medal during the victory ceremony for men’s freestyle 97kg wrestling at the 2020 Summer Olympics (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

TOKYO, JAPAN (WDVM) — Early Saturday morning in the US (Saturday night in Tokyo), former Good Counsel High School wrestler Kyle Snyder competed in the 97kg freestyle gold medal match, where he lost 6-3 to Russian Abdulrashid Sadulaev.

This is Snyder’s second Olympic medal in two Olympics. He brought home the gold in Rio, becoming the youngest U.S. wrestler to accomplish that feat, and he followed it up with a silver medal in Tokyo.

It was not the ending to his Olympic run that Snyder was hoping for, especially losing to his Russian rival. But, all in all, Snyder adds another medal to what is a very prestigious wrestling career. By the way, he is only 25-years-old.