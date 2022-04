(WDVM) — In a tweet sent out by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Dwayne Haskins the Quarterback drafted by the Washington Commanders in 2019, has died at the age of 24 years old.

According to the tweet, Schefter confirmed with Haskins’ agent Cedric Saunders, that Haskins was hit by a car this morning in south Florida. Haskins was in Florida training with other teammates from the Steelers. He would have been 25 years old on May 3.

Haskins had been with the Steelers after being cut by the Commanders in 2020.