Shepherd junior quarterback, and Harlon Hill winner, Tyson Bagent, has entered the transfer portal

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W. Va. (WDVM) – Shepherd University junior quarterback, Tyson Bagent, has entered the transfer portal.

“Tyson is a tremendous football player and even better person,” said Shepherd Football head coach Ernie McCook. “I wish only the best for Tyson. We will just see how the process plays out.”

After leading the Rams to the NCAA Division II Semifinals this season, Bagent received the Harlon Hill Trophy, awarded to the best player in Division II Football.

The Martinsburg, West Virginia native led the Rams to a 13-2 finish, and an appearance in the national semifinals. Bagent completed 391 of 579 passes for 5,000 yards, and 53 touchdowns. He led all NCAA Division II in passing yards, passing touchdowns, and points responsible for (338).

Along with the Harlon Hill, Bagent was also named the the Division II Offensive Player of the Year, and received Associated Press Division II All-American First Team honors.

Tyson is currently in San Jose, California for the Locken In QB retreat according to his Dad’s Facebook.