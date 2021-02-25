Football preview: Westfield prepares for Lake Braddock

CHANTILLY, Va (WDVM) — It’s the first Friday of high school football for this year’s spring season, and it comes with a matchup between Westfield and Lake Braddock.

Both teams come in with star talent. For the Bulldogs, they keep some offensive power. They lose quarterback Noah Kim to graduation, but still have young studs: RB Mikel Legall, recent Virginia Tech commit TE Harrison Saint-Germain, and WR Alex Richards.

Both teams looking to start the year off right and get into the win column.

“We are just ready to set the bar for the season, come out firing, and always start on a win,” said senior linebacker CJ Hoffman. “That’s been the goal since the start of practice. Just come out to beat Lake Braddock.”

“It’s going to be interesting,” said head coach Kyle Simmons. “There’s going to be a lot of questions answered for both teams.”