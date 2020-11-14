Football, faith and family: The Taulia Tagovailoa story

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – In Hawaiin, ohana means family. To Taulia Tagovailoa, family means everything.

“Our family is just super close. First we believe in god, that’s the biggest thing in our family. My whole family is a football family,” Maryland starting quarterback sophomore transfer Taulia Tagovailoa said. “We grew up watching the Cowboys, my papa loves the Cowboys.”

Growing up in Ewa Beach, Hawaii, it was a humble beginning for Taulia, playing alongside his older brother Tua Tagovailoa.



“I was the center my whole life. I was snapping it to my brother,” Taulia said.

When he got to Kapolei High School, it wasn’t too long before Taulia, a freshman, was taking snaps himself. His first start was the third game of the season.



“All he did in his first ever start was throw for 394 yards and four touchdowns and at that point I knew he was destined for the big time,” Kapolei high school head football coach Darren Hernandez said. “I’ve never seen a quarterback at that young age compete on that level.”

When Tua committed to Alabama, the entire family moved with him.

“When we moved to the mainland. It was really just us,” Taulia said. “You know it wasn’t we could go to uncle’s house or we could go to grandma and papa’s house, it was just only my siblings and my parents. We feel like that’s all we need.”

Taulia finished his high school career with Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama. He continued to dominate and committed to the University of Alabama to play under Tua and for then-Alabama offensive coordinator and now-Maryland head coach Mike Locksley.



After Tua was drafted by the Miami Dolphins of the NFL and Locksley was hired by Maryland, Taulia saw brief action with the Crimson Tide before making another big move, transferring to Maryland.

Reminiscing to his days snapping the ball for his brother, smiling Taulia said it’s hard to believe where he is now. He told WDVM that his trust in Locksley, played a big role in his decision.



“Man it was just the relationship that my parents had with coach Locks and with my brother so that was the biggest thing in our family,” Taulia said. “You know we’re based off of a lot and my family really trusts Coach Locks a lot and you know I didn’t even visit Maryland before I came here. You know we trusted Coach Locks and we just went.”

Locksley was just as thrilled to have Taulia as a part of the Maryland program.

“Anybody that knows the Tagovailoa family knows that family comes first,” Locksley said. “Their culture and how family and faith is really really important serves that relationship really well and I’ve had a chance to see it for a lot of years now having been a part of coaching and recruiting Tua to Bama and having the process of recruiting Taulia to Bama and him to here.”

In his first start for the Terps at Northwestern, Taulia threw 3 interceptions and for less than a 100 yards in a miserable 43-3 loss. But he responded in a big way, leading Maryland to back-to-back wins over Minnesota and Penn State and throwing for nearly 700 yards, six touchdowns and running in two more scores.

“That first game was more of a blessing for me. It’s college football,” Taulia said. “Everything is serious and every down matters. Every play matters. I think it was a blessing. I just have to pray and ask god for guidance and stuff like that.”

After three games, some Maryland Terrapin fans are already saying Taulia could be considered one of the all-time greats in College Park.

“He is just a worker bee. He wants to earn everything he gets and those are all the little things that behind the scenes everybody thinks oh he’s Tua’s little brother, but no he’s Taulia,” Locksley said. “And he’s carving out a nice little niche for himself as a football player.”

While Taulia is focused on the present, he’s setting his goals high.

“I’ve got to win a national championship. I’ve got to win a Big Ten championship, for Coach Locks and them and for Maryland.”

But no matter where he goes, Taulia is remembering that his ohana comes first.

“Every chance I get to see them. You know I get to play in front of them. It’s always a blessing and it’s different. It’s hard growing up. You always want to be in front of your family,” Taulia said.

Luckily for Taulia, he has an extended Ohana in College Park.

“You know I love coming to the facility. Coming to work. And I think that’s the biggest thing for me,” Taulia said. “If I feel like it’s a family based program, I feel comfortable coming and I feel like I can be my own person.”



Some pictures and videos in this story were provided by Maryland Athletics.