West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown has announced that Tirek Austin-Cave, a 6-foot-1, 225-pound, sophomore linebacker from Pennsauken, New Jersey, has signed a grant-in-aid and will transfer to WVU from Miami. He will have three years of eligibility remaining.
2021 (Covid Fr.) – Miami
- Played in eight games, primarily on special teams
- Finished with five total tackles, including four solo stops
- Had two tackles in regular season finale against Duke
- Posted one tackle in win over Pitt
- Had two tackles against Central Connecticut State
- Made season debut in win over Appalachian State
2020 (Fr.) – Miami
- Played in nine games in first collegiate season, largely on special teams
- Finished with seven tackles, including two unassisted tackles
- Had one solo tackle in 2020 Cheez-It Bowl against Oklahoma State
- Registered three tackles, including a solo stop at Duke
- Had one tackle in home win over Pitt
- Had first two tackles of career in win over Florida State
- Made career debut in season opener against UAB
High School
- Finished the 2019 season with 148 tackles, 11 sacks, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and a blocked punt
- As a senior, was named a Butkus Award nominee and earned first team all-conference, first team All-South Jersey and all-state first team honors
- Helped lead Camden to an appearance in the New Jersey Central Group 2 state championship game
- A consensus three-star prospect by 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals
- Ranked the No. 24 inside linebacker and No. 16 player in New Jersey by Rivals.com
- Rated as the No. 26 Inside linebacker and No. 15 player in the state by 247 Composite
- Listed as the No. 44 player at his position and No. 14 player in New Jersey by ESPN