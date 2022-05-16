West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown has announced that Tirek Austin-Cave, a 6-foot-1, 225-pound, sophomore linebacker from Pennsauken, New Jersey, has signed a grant-in-aid and will transfer to WVU from Miami. He will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Tirek Austin-Cave, So., LB, 6-1, 225, Pennsauken, N.J./Camden/Miami

2021 (Covid Fr.) – Miami

Played in eight games, primarily on special teams

Finished with five total tackles, including four solo stops

Had two tackles in regular season finale against Duke

Posted one tackle in win over Pitt

Had two tackles against Central Connecticut State

Made season debut in win over Appalachian State

2020 (Fr.) – Miami

Played in nine games in first collegiate season, largely on special teams

Finished with seven tackles, including two unassisted tackles

Had one solo tackle in 2020 Cheez-It Bowl against Oklahoma State

Registered three tackles, including a solo stop at Duke

Had one tackle in home win over Pitt

Had first two tackles of career in win over Florida State

Made career debut in season opener against UAB

High School