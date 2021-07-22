Following roots and stardom with Quince Orchard lacrosse, Emma Christensen ready to make an impact at Virginia Tech

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) – In three seasons on the Quince Orchard girls varsity lacrosse team, Emma Christensen scored 218 goals and recorded a program record 87 assists. If she hadn’t lost her junior season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Quince Orchard athletic director Jeff Rabberman says, she almost certainly would have broken state records.

But far before Christensen was breaking records and winning games on the field, she was absorbing knowledge on the sidelines.

“She was almost like my assistant coach at times,” Quince Orchard girls lacrosse head coach Jen Mohr said. “She was awesome to have on the sideline and at practice.”

Mohr tells WDVM that Christensen would watch the team practice and when she was 10-years-old, Mohr invited her to come to practices permanently. Christensen attended practices and games, standing by Mohr on the sidelines. Christensen, whose older brothers already played the sport, fell in love with the game.

“Just how fast it was and you know it’s a team sport, you know it’s like a built in family,” Christensen said. “You make a lot of friends along the way.”

But in 2020, Christensen had to adjust to not having a season.

“It definitely was weird because I was convinced that my sophomore year would be the last time I played an actual game,” Christensen said.

But Christensen more than made up for missed time in her season, leading Quince Orchard to its first region title and a state playoff appearance.

“What she was able to do here in just three years was phenomenal,” Rabberman said.

After her sophomore season, Christensen committed to play at Virginia Tech, a strong ACC program that is growing rapidly.

“I’m so excited, especially with the girls in my class, a lot of them are from this area so we’ve all became really close,” Christensen said. “And I’m excited to just meet new people and just play more lacrosse these next four years.”

While Christensen’s legacy at Quince Orchard will stand as a strong one, those who’ve known her since she was pacing the sidelines at 10-years-old, don’t find the success to be a suprise.

“At age 10, she was telling me things that were spot on that were going on on the field,” Mohr said. “I had no doubt that she was going to play division one and she was going to do amazing things in high school.”