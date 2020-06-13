Florida Governor Ron DeSantis sign bill that allows college athletes to be paid for name, image, and likeness

MIAMI, Fl. (WDVM) — Florida Governor, Ron DeSantis, announced on Friday that he signed a bill, effective next summer, that allows college athletes to be paid for their name, image and likeness.

The bill will go into effect July 2021.

“We’re not talking about you get a scholarship to Florida State or Miami, and the universities are gonna pay you to play,” said DeSantis. “That’s not what we’re talking about. You’re an amateur you’re gonna get on scholarship. You’re gonna get to play, get an education. That same basic model is the same. But if you have a situation where you have some of the great athletes, particularly in sports like football and basketball, whose name, image, and likeness is being used to make millions and millions of dollars, and then they don’t even have the opportunity to get any of that. There’s something fundamentally unfair for that.”

The NCAA is working on legislature to be ready for vote for January of 2021 which could potentially undermine theses kinds of bill passed by California, Colorado, and now Florida.