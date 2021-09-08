Flint Hill football brings in new culture under new head coach Kirk Peterson

OAKTON, Va (WDVM) — In the spring, Flint Hill football went 0-2. Not a season many would want to remember.

Since then, the school has hired a new head coach, Kirk Peterson. A former Loudoun County High School assistant coach, Peterson is well known in northern Virginia with helping kids get to the next level. Now, as the head coach at Flint Hill, Peterson brings in a new culture.

“Everything we think, say, and do is about these players on the team,” said Peterson. “We have to treat them how we want to be treated. Winning is just not enough. They understand that when we lose, we say very little, and when we win, we say even less, because it’s about the culture.”

The players are beginning to see the difference in the culture as well, and they are ready to bring Flint Hill back to the winning ways.

“He’s changed it, making sure we get to a winning culture, getting into a winning attitude,” said sophomore wide receiver Cole Clark. “Last year, we went 0-2, wasn’t the best season for a short season, but we really want to come in here, lock in, and make sure that we make a different outcome.”

“I think there has been a lot more connection on the team this year,” said junior tight end Wil Thomas. “We’ve put an emphasis on team bonding. I feel like the guys are more connected and I think that’s going to help us play better as a team on the field.”

Flint Hill plays Friday night under the lights against NOVA private school rival Paul VI.