COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – The Maryland women’s basketball team is going to look very different next season. With more than a thousand NCAA women’s basketball players now in the transfer, five Terps have joined the list.

On Tuesday, Maryland stars Ashley Owusu and Angel Reese both announced that they were transferring from the program.

Owusu, entering her senior season and Reese, a rising junior, were the Terps’ leading scorers last season, combining to average 32.1 points per game.

On Wednesday, it was reported that another key player, Mimi Collins, who is entering her redshirt senior season, is transferring from the program. Additionally, Taisiya Kozlova and Channise Lewis are leaving the program.

“We wish these student-athletes all the best as they continue their basketball careers and education elsewhere,” head coach Brenda Frese said in a university released statement on Tuesday. “Every team has been impacted by the transfer portal on both ends of it. Maryland basketball is bigger than any one lineup or person. Our staff is committed to bringing the best student-athletes to Maryland.”

Rising sophomore Shyanne Sellers took to social media Wednesday, tweeting, “Terp Nation, stay the course and love this group, as much as we love y’all.”

Making matters worse for Maryland, the Washington Post reported Wednesday that Terps star Diamond Miller will undergo knee surgery and be out three to six months. Key reserve Faith Masonius tore her ACL in January and missed the rest of the season.

Maryland will also lose fifth-year leaders Chloe Bibby and Katie Benzan, who have both exhausted their NCAA eligbility. Bibby and Benzan both transferred to Maryland in 2020 after key players, Shakira Austin, Taylor Mikesell and Olivia Owens, had transferred away from the program.

Following Austin, Mikesell and Owens’ departures, in the 2020-2021 season, Maryland made it to its first Sweet Sixteen since 2017 and Frese was named coach of the year.

In 2017, Destiny Slocum and Jenna Staiti, transferred away from the program. Reese, Owusu, Austin, Mikesell, Owens, Slocum and Staiti were all ESPN Top 50 recruits entering college.

Maryland is bringing in a top ten recruiting class next season of two freshman, guard Ava Sciolla and forward Mila Reynolds. Reynolds is a consensus four-star recruit from Indiana, while Sciolla, from Pennsylvania, has been ranked as a three-star. Maryland has three commitments for the 2023 class, including Clarksburg high school’s Riley Nelson.

In addition to Miller, Masonius and Sellers, the Terps expect to return Emma Chardon, a rising sophomore, and Lavender Briggs, a transfer from Florida. Frese will also likely deep into the crowded transfer portal, as she has done in the past.