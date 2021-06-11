First-round pick, Odafe Oweh, Signs Rookie Contract with Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Odafe Oweh works out during the team’s NFL football organized team activities, Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Owings Mills, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

BALTIMORE, Md. (WDVM) – The Baltimore Ravens announced on Friday that first-round pick, Odafe Oweh, has signed his four-year rookie contract.

Harbs is very happy @JaysonOweh is officially a Raven 🖊💜 pic.twitter.com/iC4KWNAiTp — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) June 11, 2021

The four-year contract is fully guaranteed and estimated to be worth $11,342,392 with a $5,609,012 signing bonus.

Oweh signed a 4-yr, $11,342,392 deal which included a SBonus of $5,609,012. Deal includes the standard 5th Yr Opt. Breakdown of the deal is ⬇️. Dead money & Cap savings are TBD because the amount of gtd money is unknown at this time. Last yr's #31 had 94.24% of total deal gtd. https://t.co/e34VUS68fj pic.twitter.com/O7W3Sn97ZD — Brian McFarland (@RavensSalaryCap) June 11, 2021

Baltimore drafted Oweh out of Penn State with the 31st overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft back in April.

Oweh’s selection raised some concern after he did not record a single sack for the Nittany Lions in his junior season, but impressed at Penn State’s Pro Day when the 6-foot-5, 257-pound defensive end ran a 4.39 40-yard dash and had an 11-2 broad jump mark.

The Ravens now only have two unsigned draft picks in Ben Cleveland and Brandon Stephens.