First-round pick, Odafe Oweh, Signs Rookie Contract with Baltimore Ravens

BALTIMORE, Md. (WDVM) – The Baltimore Ravens announced on Friday that first-round pick, Odafe Oweh, has signed his four-year rookie contract.
The four-year contract is fully guaranteed and estimated to be worth $11,342,392 with a $5,609,012 signing bonus.
Baltimore drafted Oweh out of Penn State with the 31st overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft back in April.
Oweh’s selection raised some concern after he did not record a single sack for the Nittany Lions in his junior season, but impressed at Penn State’s Pro Day when the 6-foot-5, 257-pound defensive end ran a 4.39 40-yard dash and had an 11-2 broad jump mark.
The Ravens now only have two unsigned draft picks in Ben Cleveland and Brandon Stephens.