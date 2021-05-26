First ever in-arena sportsbook opens in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) – The William Hill Sportsbook in Washington, D.C. opened its doors for fans in the District, becoming the first in-arena sportsbook in the nation, connecting to Capital One Arena.

Back in October, 2019; Monumental Sports & Entertainment, and William Hill partnered on the project, resulting in a two-story, 18,000 square feet venue that hosts 17 sports betting windows, and 12 self-serving betting kiosks, on top of a culinary experience, led by D.C native, and Michelin Star chef Nicholas Stefanelli.

“With more than 100 televisions, nearly 20 betting windows and a dozen kiosks in the space as well as access to the William Hill mobile app, our guests will enjoy a great gameday watching the Capitals or Wizards at home or wagering on their favorite teams during any game,” said Tom Reeg, CEO of Caesars Entertainment, parent company of William Hill. “Adding Chef Nicholas to our roster has elevated our partnership with Monumental Sports & Entertainment to an elite level, providing the ultimate sportsbook experience for fans throughout the region.”

“The risk and the belief in our facilities, the belief in Washington D.C., the belief in our fan base – we’re really proud of William Hill and Caesars. The partnership that we have. And I believe this is going to be a huge success- because this is very fan friendly.” said Ted Leonsis, Founder, and CEO of Monumental Sports & Entertainment.

This opening comes at an opportune time for the District, with the Washington Wizards hoping to take advantage of their upgraded home capacity this Saturday, for game three in the first round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers.

“This is really the first step in the reinvention of the role that arenas play in the community, in the city, and how we can get closer to our customers,” said Ted.