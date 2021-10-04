Federal law enforcement raided Washington Football team facility, put head trainer on leave

Washington Football Team helmets are seen on the bench before the first half of an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

ASHBURN, Va. (WDVM) – According to multiple reports, federal law enforcement raided the Washington Football Team’s training facility last week, and team trainer Ryan Vermillion has been placed on leave by the team.

“Ryan Vermillion has been placed on administrative leave due to an ongoing criminal investigation that is unrelated to the team.”, the team said in a statement.

“I’m not going to comment how I personally feel about what is going on.” said Head Coach Ron Rivera on Monday.

According to The Washington Post’s Nicki Jhabvala, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration was involved in the raid.

Breaking: The Washington Football Team's training facility was searched by the DEA and Loudoun County on Friday, per source.



Team statement: "Ryan Vermillion has been placed on administrative leave due to an ongoing criminal investigation that is unrelated to the team." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 4, 2021

On 106.7 The Fan, Grant Paulsen reported that the investigation has been going on since at least training camp over the summer, and that several people on the team had been contacted by federal law enforcement about the investigation.

“The biggest thing we’ll talk about is focusing on what is important, and focusing on a football game.” said Ron Rivera, when he was about how he will address his players in the week leading up to the New Orleans Saints game on Sunday, October 10th.

This is an ongoing story, and there will be more updates.