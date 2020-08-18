FCPS will move to begin “Return To Play” workouts for all student athletes

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) – The Frederick County Public Schools “Return to Play” committee have announced they will be moving ahead with voluntary first semester sessions and skill based practices, for all student athletes.

This decision was made, working alongside Frederick County’s Department of Health. The dates and time frames for each seasons’ athletes are listed below.

Fall Sports Dates: Monday, August 31st 2020 to Wednesday, September 23rd, 2020 Online Athletic Registration will open Wednesday, August 19th, 2020.

Spring Sports Dates: Monday September 28th, 2020 to Wednesday, October 21st, 2020. Online Athletic Registration will open on Wednesday, September 16th, 2020.

Winter Sports Dates: Monday, October 26th, 2020 to Wednesday, November 18th, 2020 Online Athletic Registration will open on Wednesday, October 14th, 2020.



All condition and skill based practices that will take place, will not affect second-semester team selection.

Activities will be held outside in pods of 10-15 people, with all COVID-19 restrictions in mind.

FCPS’ Athletics Supervisor, Kevin Kendro, says, “Again we are always going to air on the side of safety, and one of our guiding principles is that these activities can be monitored and changed at any times. And our main priority is that safety is going to drive all the decision making. So if things change, we may need to modify these activities and we made it clear we’re going to do so. We’re not going to take any chances, but again this has all been vetted through our return to play committee and our medical community and Frederick County Health Deparment.”