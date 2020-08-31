FCPS will continue with current return-to-play plan

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM)

Gov. Larry Hogan announced last week that schools could begin to welcome students back into the classroom. With that announcement, that left a lot of questions about the fall sports seasons that was pushed back due to students going back to school online.

So could we now see fall sports in Frederick County be played this fall?

“It probably won’t happen,” said FCPS Supervisor of Athletics & Extracurricular Activities, Kevin Kendro.

The school system is waiting for more discussion at the state level on this but the plan right now is to stick to the current return-to-play plan that the school system has in place that includes conditioning and skill-based practices.