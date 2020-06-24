FCPS set tentative date of July 13th to resume summer activities

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) –

Frederick County Public Schools have set the tentative date of July 13th to resume summer activities such as sports.

Typically, football would have already started summer workouts and would be competing in 7 on 7’s, but all of that has been put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

More details are expected to follow as we get closer to July 13th but it is understood that sports teams could start doing light conditioning such as running, speed and agility drills, and some weight lifting.

Frederick County Public Schools are also recommending that student-athletes that wish to participate in any school sponsored summer activities should have an up-to-date physical, preferably from as early as April of 2020.