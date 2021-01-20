FCPS Maryland provides update on winter sports

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) – In collaboration with Frederick County’s Health Department, and as approved by the Return to Play committee; Frederick County Public Schools will allow winter sports to resume Monday, January 25th.

There will be one week of traditional practices, followed by two weeks of competition. Competition will start on Monday, February 1st up until Friday, February 12th.

According to the MPSSAA’s guidelines, fall sports is scheduled to begin on February 13th.

Spectators will not be allowed in these athletic events, and the games will be livestreamed through the school on YouTube. During basketball games, players and cheerleaders will wear face masks. During indoor practices, with the exception of swimmers and divers, all students will have to wear facemasks.

All officials, and game management staff must wear facemasks as well.