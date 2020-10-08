FCPS Maryland Board of education strikes down fall sports plan

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) – Frederick County’s Board of Education voted unanimously, 7-0, on Wednesday; to not move forward with Governor Hogan’s proposed plan to start high school sports on October 7th.

According to the statement from Frederick County Public Schools, the Return to Play Committee recommends moving ahead with the previously accepted plan from the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association (MPSSAA).

In that same statement, FCPS did maintain there is possibility to move up start dates; but that would involve approval from the State Board of Education.

Under Governor Hogan’s plan, fall sports practices could have started as early as Wednesday, October 7th, with competition starting October 27th.

FCPS will allow for voluntary, non-contact conditioning and skills based workout; but during Wednesday’s board of education meeting, Kevin Kendro, athletic supervisor for FCPS, disclosed that nine students, and four coaches had tested positive for the coronavirus.