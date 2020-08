FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) – Last Thursday, FCPS Athletics Supervisor Kevin Kendro announced that the county is working towards restarting “Return to Play” workouts for fall, winter, & spring sport athletes.

WDVM Sports confirmed that while there is no confirmed date for these workouts, the athletes’ safety and health are at the forefront of conversation.

Back in July, FCPS had delayed their Return to Play workouts, due to health and safety concerns because of the COVID-19 pandemic.