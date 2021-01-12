FCPS’ Kevin Kendro clarifies status of high school sports in county

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) – The winter sports season for high schools will not return in Frederick County, on January 19th, as all in-person activities have been suspended indefinitely; due to rising COVID-19 metrics in the county.

Kevin Kendro, Athletics Supervisor for Frederick County Public Schools, spoke with WDVM’s Allif Karim this afternoon, and clarified a few points about high school sports in the academic year; detailing any possibilities that the county would take to ensure high school sports come back.

Frederick County, Maryland, has been unable to play any high school sports since the coronavirus pandemic halted the winter sport season of the 2019-2020 academic year. The latest extent of involvement that students have had, was through “Return to Play” practices that were conducted through the summer, and the month of December, leading up to the assumed start of high school sports on January 4th.

According to Frederick County’s COVID-19 data, as of January 12th, 2021 at 6:25 PM; there have been 13,501 confirmed cases (564 new cases in the last 24 hours), 204 confirmed deaths, (3 in the last 24 hours), and the county positivity rate is 8.8%.

Catch the full interview with Kevin Kendro below: