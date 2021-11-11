Fatts Russell and Qudus Wahab help Maryland men’s basketball survive George Washington

Maryland men’s basketball graduate guard Fatts Russell hits a step back three point shot to help seal Maryland’s 71-64 win over George Washington on November 11, 2021.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – The No. 21 University of Maryland men’s basketball team survived George Washington Thursday night, 71-64, to start its season 2-0.

Sophomore center Qudus Wahab led the Terps with 18 points and 15 rebounds, while grad point guard Fatts Russell added 15 points. With the Terps leading by three in the final minute, Russell hit a step back three point jumper to help seal the Maryland victory.

Maryland will continue its season opening five-game home stand on Saturday, they will play Vermont on Saturday for a 2:00 p.m. tipoff.

Colonials guard Joe Bamisile led all scorers with 20 points. George Washington falls to 1-1 on the season, they will visit UC San Diego on Saturday.