Fans will be allowed to attend Nationals, DC United games; following approval

WASHINGTON, D.C (WDVM) – This summer will look a lot different, following D.C Mayor Muriel Bowser’s latest details in her press conference on Monday.

She clarified that both the Washington Nationals, and D.C United, can submit waivers that would allow fans to attend their games this season, up to a limited capacity. Both applications were approved.

The Washington Nationals will allow a maximum capacity of 5,000 fans for this upcoming season. The Nationals begin their season on April 1st, at home, against the New York Mets.

The 5,000 fans that will be permitted to attend the Nationals’ season opener make up 12.1% of the stadium’s full capacity. That will be among the fewest fans in seats for any team on Opening Day this season.

D.C United’s home opener is set to take place on April 17th, as they entertain New York City FC at Audi Field. The stadium will be packed with 2,000 fans, or 10% capacity.

In a press conference on Monday, Mayor Muriel Bowser said, “”All of our professional sports teams can submit a waiver application for fans now. And the Washington Nationals we expect- and D.C United will do that. And we expect with their plans, that we have been talking to them both, will be approved as early as today.”