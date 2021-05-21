Fans go mask-less at Nats Park

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) – Friday night the Nationals returned home to Nats Park with fully vaccinated fans allowed to attend the game without having to wear a mask.

The updated mask policy was in response to D.C. Mayor Bowser’s announcement on Monday regarding mask requirements in the District of Columbia.

“It’s very exciting,” said Nationals fan, Eric Shellhouse. “It’s just a big relief I think to be able to walk around without it on and sort of normalize that and some form of normalcy.”

The Nationals also announced this week that the D.C. government approved their request to reopen Nats Park to 100 percent fan capacity starting June 10th when the team returns home for an 11 game home-stand against the San Francisco Giants, the Pittsburgh Pirates, and the New York Mets.

“I’m glad to see a full set of fans and hear how loud that’s going to be. We haven’t brought that energy obviously since the World Series in 2019 so that’s super exciting, but I’m going to take it in while we have a couple of weeks left to kick up our feet and enjoy the extra room.”

The Nationals were even involved with a COVID vaccine site near the park before the game and gave out free Nats prize packs to everyone who got vaccinated.