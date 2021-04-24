Fans elevate Red-White Spring game, Locksley calls it a success

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – In the 2021 Spring Game, Maryland’s White Team would end up winning their final scrimmage of the schedule 12-10, over the Red Team.

Senior Joseph Petrino would end up scoring all the points for the winning team, despite Taulia Tagovailoa leading the offense to four different red zone situations. He threw 353 yards, completing 35 of 47 tosses. Dontay Demus Jr. would rack up 98 yards, off eight receptions.

Despite the performance on the field; the experience for this Spring game was elevated by the presence of fans in the stands. For them, there was plenty to cheer about.

“It feels great.” said Andre Hentz, former Maryland football player, “Having played here at the University of Maryland, and now having a 15 year old son, who plays football; and coming out to see the Terps. It’s nothing like it.”

“It feels good to be back, just to see everybody playing football.” said Dariusz Hentz, Andre’s son, “And just to see everybody back in the community again, just to see some football again.”

For some it was their first time; like Keegan Shumb, who told me that his first time was everything he had hoped it would be. And you might even see Keegan suit up for the Terrapins in the future, only this time, it’s on the mound.

Both the dance team, and the school band were in attendance as well; socially distanced of course. For them, it’s been a long time coming.

“I think the kids needed it.” said Anastasia Matthews, mother of Athena Matthews who is a freshman on the Maryland dance team. “I think the parents needed it. Congratulations to Dr. Pines, I think he’s doing a phenomenal job, and I’m thrilled to be here.”

“We went to Friday afternoon practices in the fall. A substitute for the game, and they weren’t doing a lot of marching. So I’m hoping in the fall, they’ll be able to march.” said one parent.

And for the team, who stood center stage for all the fans on the field; having this experience helped them a lot.

“Our players really appreciate anytime they get the opportunity to perform in the Shell, in front of our fans.” said Head Coach Michael Locksley, “It’s a good day. So you know, weather was good, and held for us. Hopefully we’re healthy, waiting to hear back on an injury, but I thought this Spring was a success for us, and a great combination with the Red-White game here today.”

“Oh that was amazing.” said senior tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo, “I didn’t know there was going to be that many fans out there, with the COVID restrictions. I was very surprised to see that it was that many fans, and yeah; that was a big thing just having those fans out there, and playing in front of those guys.”