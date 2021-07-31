Fans back in M&T Bank Stadium for Ravens training camp practice

BALTIMORE, Md (WDVM) — For the first time in two years, Baltimore Ravens’ fans were able to attend a training camp practice at M&T Bank Stadium.

An all around great day for not just the fans, but for the players as well. As practice progressed, the players continued to feed off the energy from the so called “Ravens Flock”.

“It felt like I just got done playing a game,” said rookie wide receiver Rashod Bateman. “Today was a special day for sure.”

“It was really electric,” said rookie linebacker Odafe Oweh. “Butterflies were in my stomach. I was getting pumped up.”

“They were in to it, weren’t they,” said head coach John Harbaugh. “It was a lot of happy people. So that was great.”

The practice ends week one of training camp for Baltimore, as they will back at their practice facilitiy at Owings Mills for week two.