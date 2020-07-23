Fairfax Little League restarting in August

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va (WDVM) — After having to cancel due to the pandemic, Fairfax County Little League is finally returning on August 9th for their fall season.

Even though it’s not the way the kids pictured their little league season going, getting in a season is better than no season.

“So many kids lost their spring seasons, lost their school graduations, lost field day, lost so many events that are important in the life of a child,” said Kevin Plummer, Vice President of the American Division for Fairfax Little League. “We wanted to do anything that we could to give those kids some of that stuff back.”