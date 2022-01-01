Exploring Tampa Bay ahead of the Outback Bowl

Our Nittany Nation crew of Andrew Clay and Anderley Penwell explored everything Tampa Bay has to offer ahead of Penn State’s matchup with Arkansas in the Outback Bowl.

The journey started at the Florida Aquarium at the American Victory Ship and Museum. The ship was commissioned in 1945 and is one of four operation ships from World War II.

From there they passed Amalie Arena, home of the Tampa Bay Lightning and then they went to the Sacred Heart Church that was built 116 years ago. When they built the church in 1905 it costs $300,000. That would be close to $10 million today.

Later on they arrived at the Historic Tampa Theatre. It opened back in 1926 making it a Golden Age theatre. It closed, but reopened in the 70s and is still operational today.

Before leaving the downtown area they had to stop at the Riverwalk.

Now it’s time to get ready for the Outback Bowl. Kickoff is at noon on New Year’s Day.