“Excited to see what kind of team we put on the field..” Martinsburg football back on the field, prepare to host playoff game against George Washington

MARTINSBURG, W. Va. (WDVM) – After three straight weeks of missing a game, the Martinsburg Bulldogs will finally be back under the bright lights on Friday night, when they host George Washington for the first round of the postseason.

The four-time defending AAA state champions, enter the postseason as the No. 4 seed in the playoffs; but that isn’t a slight against the Bulldogs in their minds.

“We didn’t get to finish the season the way we wanted to.” says senior wide receiver Anthony Smith, “So we didn’t get the games we needed to put us at the top, where we should be at. But it’s nothing, we’re just going to come out there and be (Bull)Dogs.”

“We kind of figured we were going to come in Number #4, because we only played five games.” said senior running back Naieem Kearney. “So we pretty much figured that, but we’re going to come out with more intensity, give us something to work for, to reach back at the top.”

For Head Coach Britt Sherman, his first year with the team has been eventful, to say the least. Working with this team, through a pandemic, and keeping them ready for playoffs, has been a challenge.

“You know every week that the map came out, and we weren’t able to play again; we changed our schedule up some.” said Coach Sherman, “Gave them a couple days off here and there, did some morning workouts, you know just tried to have some fun, do some different things, and – they just like being together and we like having them here, and we’re family. So it was good just to be together.”

Berkeley County moved past the “orange” color status on the recent map update, which in the nick of time, rising to gold as the postseason commences.

For the Bulldogs’ advantage, home teams are also allowed a 20% capacity on fans, which for Martinsburg – would mean almost 1,000 fans in their home field. David M. Walker Stadium holds almost 4,600 people. In previous games, attendance was only limited to family and friends.

“Getting 20% of our community there, and being able to – that’s over a thousand fans. That’s the most we’ll have all year.” said Coach Sherman, “You know, and them getting a chance to be able to come out and watch us Friday night, under the lights, in Martinsburg, it’s a great feeling after all we’ve been through this year.”

Martinsburg come into the postseason at 4-1. Their opponent, #13 ranked George Washington, hold a 3-2 record, and has played every week since Martinsburg played its previous game. The last game Martinsburg played, was against Hedgesville on October 16th.