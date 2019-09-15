Europe regains Solheim Cup, beats US 14 1/2-13 1/2

Suzann Pettersen of Europe plays out of the bunker on the 18th hole during the Fourballs match against the US in the Solheim cup at Gleneagles, Auchterarder, Scotland, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

GLENEAGLES, Scotland (AP) — Europe has reclaimed the Solheim Cup in astonishing fashion by beating the United States 14 ½-13 ½, with Suzann Pettersen holing the clinching putt on No. 18 in the last singles match on the course.

About 30 seconds after European player Bronte Law secured a 2-and-1 win over Ally McDonald on the 17th hole in the second-to-last match, Pettersen rolled in a birdie putt from 6 feet and was soon mobbed by teammates.

The Americans were looking to win the biggest team prize in women’s golf for a third straight time, but lost the last three singles matches after being 13 1/2-11 1/2 ahead at Gleneagles.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/apf-Golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Steve Douglas is at www.twitter.com/sdouglas80