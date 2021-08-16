ESPN signs former Washington Football quarterback, Alex Smith, as an NFL analyst

ASHBURN, Va. (WDVM) – The 2020 NFL Comeback Player of the Year, Alex Smith, will sign on as an NFL Analyst for ESPN, after announcing his retirement back in April, 2021.

Smith will appear on different shows, and involved in multiple roles within the network; focused primarily on the network’s NFL coverage. He’ll also make appearances on ESPN’s Monday Nigh Count Down, Sunday NFL Countdown and help with coverage of Super Bowl LVI and the 2022 NFL Draft.

“ESPN’s relationship with Alex dates back nearly 20 years when he was gaining national recognition leading Utah to an undefeated season and a top 5 ranking,” ESPN senior vice president of production Lee Fitting said. “As he begins a new career, we will provide him role flexibility to gain experience on different shows and settings, adding to our productions and benefitting fans in multiple ways. Ultimately, our mutual goal is setting up Alex for long-term success in this next chapter.”

Back in November 2018, Smith suffered a broken right tibia, and tibia; that kept him off the field until October 2020. ESPN reported he went through 17 surgeries to fight an infection; including a difficult decision where he decided not to amputate his leg.

Late last season, he became the starter for Washington, along with first-year Head Coach Ron Rivera, leading them to a 5-1 record, and the NFC East Division title.

“When I announced my retirement in April, I knew I was walking away from the playing field, but was not walking away from the game,” Smith said. “This opportunity with ESPN surrounds me with new teammates and provides a fresh challenge as my family and I begin the next phase of our life. I’ll be contributing to ESPN’s coverage in a number of ways this season, continuing the relationship with the game I, and so many others, love.”