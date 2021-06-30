Eric Ayla withdraws from 2021 NBA draft, will play senior season at Maryland

Eric Ayala scored 21 points as the No. 8 seed Terps defeated No. 9 seed Michigan State in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday, March 11. (Photo courtesy: Maryland Athletics)

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) -Maryland men’s basketball received a big boost Wednesday when guard Eric Ayala withdrew his name from the NBA draft.

Ayala, who was the top scorer last season for Maryland, averaging 15.1 points per game, will return for his senior season. Ayala was a key part of the Terps’ postseason run and a consistent starter.

“I’m proud of Eric for taking his time throughout this process and obtaining the feedback needed to make an informed decision on his future,” Maryland men’s basketball head coach Mark Turgeon said in a university athletics press release. “Eric is one of the top guards in the Big Ten Conference and possesses experience at the highest level of college basketball that can’t be taught. He will earn his degree from a top-notch university and continue to build on his tremendous basketball resume to set himself up for the future.”

Maryland will now wait and see if guard Aaron Wiggins will return to the team or remain in the NBA draft.