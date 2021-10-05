Einstein boys soccer takes down Blake, 3-1

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) – The Einstein high school boys soccer team defeated Blake 3-1 on Friday night.

After a scoreless first half, the Bengals broke through after the break, but the Titans responded with three unanswered goals. Einstein Senior forward and midfielder Chris Moreno led the way with two goals.

With the win, Einstein improved to 6-1, tied for the most wins in Montgomery County with Walter Johnson, according to County Sports Zone. Blake fell to 4-3 on the season.

Next, Einstein will host Wheaton (0-6) on Tuesday, October 12 at 7:15 p.m. Blake will be at Wheaton on Thursday and Richard Montgomery (3-4) on Saturday.