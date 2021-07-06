“ECU just felt like the right place”: South County’s Brock Spalding talks about his college decision

LORTON, Va (WDVM) — On June 21, South County star wide receiver Brock Spalding announced his commitment to play college football at East Carolina University in 2022.

“ECU just felt like the right place,” said Spalding. “I went down there, and the coaching staff was great. That’s just the place I want to spend the next four years of my life and playing football.”

For the past few years, Spalding has been one of the most exciting football players to watch in Virginia. Whether it’s the one-handed grabs or the swagger he brings to the Stallion football team, Brock has been a must watch.

The senior had multiple Division I offers, including to big schools such as Duke and Maryland. But in the end, playing for the Pirates was a match made in heaven.

“I liked Duke a lot. I also liked Maryland. But, at the end of the day, you just got to go where you feel right. Don’t always go to your biggest offer. Go where you feel right. So, I just took that route and I feel right.”

This fall, Brock will look to help South County go deep into playoffs one last time before graduating and moving on to college ball at East Carolina.