Dwayne Haskins apologizes after photos reveal him partying without a mask

ASHBURN, Va. (WDVM) – Washington Football’s Dwayne Haskins’ future with the franchise may be in jeopardy, after photos of him partying without a mask in a strip-club appeared on Instagram. These photos popped up on Sunday, after the team lost to Seattle.

The Washington Football team said it is aware of the posts, and will handle matters internally.

The quarterback went on Twitter to apologize for his actions, saying that he spoke with Head Coach Ron Rivera on Monday, and “took full responsibility for putting the team at risk.” In his tweet, he elaborated, saying “It was irresponsible and immature and I accept responsibility for my action.”

According to the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols, players cannot go into a restaurant, or bar indoors; with 10 or more people. Players will return to the team’s facilities on Wednesday, but it is unclear if Haskins will return, or have to clear the league’s testing protocols for COVID-19; which involve six days of negative tests.

This is the second violation of COVID-19 protocols, by the young quarterback. Before a road game against the New York Giants, Haskins booked a room in the team hotel for family members. He did not have contact with his family, and was only fined, not suspended.

Washington have not lost any players from its active roster to the reserve/COVID-19 list this season.

“Where we are right now, this late into the season, you know everything has gone so well; let’s continue to focus in on staying clear of everything, and staying healthy.” said Head Coach Ron Rivera in a press conference on Monday, “So, hopefully we can maintain that, and continue. Most certainly we’ll talk about it.”

Haskins, the 15th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, started the season as QB1 for the Washington Football team, before he was benched by Ron Rivera, who replaced him with more experience, in Kyle Allen.

After Allen suffered an injury, veteran Alex Smith took over the reigns for the team, and has led them to first place in the NFC East. However, against San Francisco, Alex Smith suffered a calf injury, bringing Dwayne back into the rotation, allowing him to start against Seattle.

If Haskins and Smith are both unable to play, the team will lean on rookie Steven Montez, who has never taken an NFL snap, or veteran Taylor Heinicke, who was a backup during Rivera’s time in Carolina.