Dream On 3 sends Leesburg native to NBA All-Star Weekend

Dream On 3 supporting Ace Culpepper’s dream of going to the NBA All-Star Weekend.

17-year old Ace Culpepper is currently recovering from blood and bone marrow cancer

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM) – 17-year old Ace Culpepper’s All-Star dreams have become a reality.

Through Dream On 3, partnered with Quintevents, Ace will receive VIP treatment at the NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland, Ohio.

“I didn’t think I would walk outside with all these amazing people here.”, Ace said. “I just like basketball a lot and I know it’s something where – it’s like a one in a lifetime opportunity.”

It’s an opportunity that almost never came to fruition. Ace was diagnosed with high-risk B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) in early 2020. After realizing that his body was not reacting well to chemotherapy, he received a bone marrow transplant during the summer of 2020.

“Just reminiscing on how we got here, and what led to this.” said Jeanae Culpepper, Ace’s mother. “And just being so thankful for where his health is”

Jeanae worked along with Dream On project leader, Charlotte Bell, to help bring Ace’s dream come true. Charlotte is a sophomore tennis player at George Washington University. Her start with Dream On 3 came through the Collegiate Experience through her university.

She says the moment leading up to Ace’s surprise has been immensely gratifying and is made even more so because of who Ace is as a person.

“He always would say people have it worse, but he had it pretty bad. And so he deserves it a lot.”, Charlotte said.

Even Ace was caught off guard by his surprise.

“I just don’t know how to express myself right now.” Ace said when he saw the group of people who came to support him. “It’s just all sinking in. I’m sure once I get in the car it will all hit me all at once.”

But it’s a dream come true for the Leesburg, Virginia native.