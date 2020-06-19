Dr. Fauci doubts there will be a football season

(WDVM) — As professional sports leagues make their return, most have adopted the “bubble city” method but the NFL currently plans to play the 2020 season with the normal travel schedule with teams playing at their home stadiums.

In an interview with CNN this week, the Director of the National Institute of Allergies and Natural Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci said “Unless players are essentially in a bubble — insulated from the community and they are tested nearly every day — it would be very hard to see how football is able to be played this fall.”

Dr. Fauci also addressed the possibility of a second wane of COVID-19 saying “If there is a second wave, which is certainly a possibility and which would be complicated by the predictable flu season, football may not happen this year.”

The NFL Chief Medical Officer, Allen Sills responded with the following statement .

“We are developing a comprehensive and rapid-result testing program and rigorous protocols that call for a shared responsibility from everyone inside our football ecosystem. This is based on the collective guidance of public health officials, including the White House task force, the CDC, infectious disease experts, and other sports leagues.”

Sill continues, “Make no mistake, this is no easy task. We will make adjustments as necessary to meet the public health environment as we prepare to play the 2020 season as scheduled with increased protocols and safety measures for all players, personnel and attendees. We will be flexible and adaptable in this environment to adjust to the virus as needed.”