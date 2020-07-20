WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Dr. Anthony Fauci will be throwing the first pitch on the Washington Nationals Opening Day on July 23, 2020, the team announced Monday.
Fauci has been an advisor to six U.S. Presidents during global health crises, and most recently advising President Donald Trump during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Washington Nationals said in a statement,
“Dr. Fauci has been a true champion for our country during the Covid-19 pandemic and throughout his distinguished career, so it is only fitting we honor him as we kick off the 2020 season and defend our World Series Championship title.”
MORE NEWS ON WDVM
- House panel pushes for updates to federal IT systems amid pandemic
- 8 hurt, 1 dead after shooting on Sunday in Columbia Heights
- “Flower Lady” raises $100k for Loudon Hunger Relief
- Pennsylvania lawmakers look to protect farmers through funding to combat spotted lanternfly
- Dr. Anthony Fauci throwing the first pitch at Washington Nationals Opening Ceremony