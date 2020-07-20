Dr. Anthony Fauci throwing the first pitch at Washington Nationals Opening Ceremony

Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci adjusts his protective face mask as he arrives for a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, June 30, 2020. (Al Drago/Pool via AP)

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Dr. Anthony Fauci will be throwing the first pitch on the Washington Nationals Opening Day on July 23, 2020, the team announced Monday.

Fauci has been an advisor to six U.S. Presidents during global health crises, and most recently advising President Donald Trump during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Washington Nationals said in a statement,

“Dr. Fauci has been a true champion for our country during the Covid-19 pandemic and throughout his distinguished career, so it is only fitting we honor him as we kick off the 2020 season and defend our World Series Championship title.”

MORE NEWS ON WDVM