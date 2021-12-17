Dontay Demus Jr. announces he will return to play for Maryland next season

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – The Maryland Terrapins get a major boost ahead of the 2022 season, as star wideout Dontay Demus Jr. announced on social media he will be coming back to play for the Terps next season.

In the 2021 season, Demus racked up 507 receiving yards, and three touchdowns in just five games. After the game against Iowa, where Demus was carted out with a lower body injury, the school announced he would be out for the rest of the season on October 5th.

Despite missing seven games of Maryland’s regular season, he still finished with the second-most receiving yards on the roster.