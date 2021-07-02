“Don’t bet against her”: Yorktown HS swim coach believes Torri Huske will break world record in 100m butterfly at Olympics

ARLINGTON, Va (WDVM) — Last month, Yorktown High School’s Torri Huske qualified for the Olympics after she won the 100m butterfly in record fashion.

Huske broke the American record for the event and was tenths off the world record at the US Olympic Swim Trials.

Now, the teenager prepares for her biggest test yet, and her high school coach, Torin Ortmayer, believes she will have an Olympics to remember.

“Don’t bet against her,” said Ortmayer. “She doesn’t lose. I’d say she’s going to be good enough to break the world record. I know she’s got the best coaches in the world, all working to take care of her to make sure she’s ready for that moment. So I’d say the world record is in the conversation. There will be a few other women who will be fast enough to break the world record and hopefully she’s the best one in the water that night.”

Full interview with Yorktown Swim Coach Torin Ortmayer below: