Dodson brothers put a national spotlight through cornhole

NEW MARKET, Md. (WDVM) – Winning at the national level, in any sport, is an achievement of itself. For both Michael, and Zach Dodson; their time in the spotlight came through cornhole.

“You know we’re singles national champ, we’re doubles national champ, I’d say we’re the best high school in the country.”, Michael said.

For all the success the Lancers’ athletics program have reaped, cornhole shining on the national stage was not something many would have anticipated early on. But the seeds for success were planted early for both brothers.

“I guess in school we started playing one day when school was hybrid.” said Devin Burall, senior at Linganore. “And then, I just had a lot of fun doing it, and they would invite me over. And we would just keep doing it until we ended up getting a lot better.”

Both Michael, and Zach say they started idly playing about a year, and a half ago. Learning, and improving rapidly, along with their classmates, before they started competing in tournaments. They finally reached a breakthrough moment, just about a month before competing at the national stage.

“Me and him just started getting good cause we always play each other.” said Zach Dodson, “We’re brothers, we live in the same house. And then we started playing as teams in tournaments.”

“About a month before we went down, we played in a tournament out in West Virginia, and we played a whole bunch of pro players and we actually beat a couple of them.” said Michael.

“We thought if we can beat pros, then we can probably beat high school kids.”

That moment led them to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, as both brothers competed in the National High School Championships through the American Cornhole League.

Zach Dodson took home the trophy in the singles’ division. And paired with his brother to win the doubles’ title as well. As part of their community back home, senior Josh Sachar said he first heard about the day through football head coach Rick Conner, and tuned in with the rest of his teammates on the Facebook live stream to watch the brothers.

“I was shaking just at my house watching it at home.” said Josh. “And when they finally won I called them up, I started screaming at the phone, and it was just a good atmosphere.”

Their success at the high school level together was fleeting, as Michael will graduate after this school year, moving on to the collegiate level. But both brothers plan on keeping the reputation of the Lancer program alive.

“In the high school event, I can’t play with him. But I can play with the other people that are still in my grade that are good.”, Zach said.

“I plan on playing in the college national championship next year.”, Michael said.