(WDVM) — It’s no secret to anyone that the DMV has some of the best high school basketball talent in the nation.
If you have been paying close attention to the NCAA Men’s Basketball tournament, then it would not come as a surprise to many.
Eight of the remaining 16 teams have at least one player that played high school ball in the DMV area. Here’s the list:
- Jeremy Roach (Paul VI): Duke
- Trevor Keels (Paul VI): Duke
- Brandon Slater (Paul VI): Villanova
- Justin Moore (Damatha): Villanova
- Angelo Brizzi (Highland): Villanova
- Josh Carlton (Dematha): Houston
- Anthony Harris (Paul VI): North Carolina
- Nate Watson (Bishop O’Connell): Providence
- Jared Bynum (Georgetown Prep): Providence
- Hunter Dickinson (Dematha): Michigan
- Terrance Williams II (Gonzaga): Michigan
- Jordan Miller (Loudoun Valley): Miami
- Chris Lykes (Gonzaga): Arkansas
“We look on TV and it’s always a DMV guy on the floor,” said Duke freshman guard, and Paul VI alum, Trevor Keels. “It just shows you how much talent we got in the DMV.”
“I personally think it’s the best area for basketball, and I think it’s showing right now,” said Duke sophomore guard, and Paul VI alum, Jeremy Roach.
The Sweet 16 kicks off on Thursday, with the first game tipping off at 7:09pm with top seed Gonzaga taking on Arkansas.