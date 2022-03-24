(WDVM) — It’s no secret to anyone that the DMV has some of the best high school basketball talent in the nation.

If you have been paying close attention to the NCAA Men’s Basketball tournament, then it would not come as a surprise to many.

Eight of the remaining 16 teams have at least one player that played high school ball in the DMV area. Here’s the list:

Jeremy Roach (Paul VI): Duke

Trevor Keels (Paul VI): Duke

Brandon Slater (Paul VI): Villanova

Justin Moore (Damatha): Villanova

Angelo Brizzi (Highland): Villanova

Josh Carlton (Dematha): Houston

Anthony Harris (Paul VI): North Carolina

Nate Watson (Bishop O’Connell): Providence

Jared Bynum (Georgetown Prep): Providence

Hunter Dickinson (Dematha): Michigan

Terrance Williams II (Gonzaga): Michigan

Jordan Miller (Loudoun Valley): Miami

Chris Lykes (Gonzaga): Arkansas

“We look on TV and it’s always a DMV guy on the floor,” said Duke freshman guard, and Paul VI alum, Trevor Keels. “It just shows you how much talent we got in the DMV.”

“I personally think it’s the best area for basketball, and I think it’s showing right now,” said Duke sophomore guard, and Paul VI alum, Jeremy Roach.

The Sweet 16 kicks off on Thursday, with the first game tipping off at 7:09pm with top seed Gonzaga taking on Arkansas.