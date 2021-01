President-elect Joe Biden speaks as he announces members of economics and jobs team at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., January 8, 2021. (REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo)

WASHINGTON (WDVM) – President Elect Joe Biden is set to be sworn in as the 46th president on Wednesday, but what you may not know is Biden has a history in sports.

Biden attended Archmere Academy in Claymont, Delaware, where he graduated from in 1961. Biden was a standout half back and wide receiver for the school’s football team. You can find highlights of Biden playing football in the video below. Biden also briefly played on the freshman football team at the University of Delaware.