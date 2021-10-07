Despite unbeaten record, North Hagerstown volleyball seek constant improvement

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – The North Hagerstown Hubs volleyball team have been undefeated so far in the Fall 2021 season, but their success has been a product of years of work.

“We just try to go day by day in practices, see how everything meshes together.” said senior middle blocker Jaidan O’Donoghue, “But I think we have a talented team, we’ve been playing together for the past few years, and it’s been going well, just every match is working as hard as we can.”

Jaidan O’Donoghue is the lone senior on this Hubs squad, surrounded with a loaded junior class of talent, and two freshman. Despite a smaller roster than most programs, chemistry hasn’t been an issue at all this season for the Hubs. Not only are they undefeated, but they’ve only dropped one set all season, in a 3-1 win over Urbana on September 28.

“I truly don’t feel like there is a weak link in our front row or anywhere honestly.” said junior setter Aubrey Chamberlin. “So it’s nice to just know that where it goes, there is always someone that can put the ball away.”

Aubrey would go on to explain how her role as a setter is made more exciting behind the fact that she shares a bond on, and off the court with her teammates; most of whom she has been playing with since middle school.

Her excitement is echoed by Head Coach Megan Crawford, who says this is a fun group to coach, and she admires how ambitious this group is, and how hardworking they are too.

“Probably the most excited I should say that we’ve seen them for both JV, and Varsity.” said Head Coach Megan Crawford, “Team spirit, getting each other up, picking each other up when we do something bad. And we haven’t had that in a while, so it’s really nice to see.”

Megan Crawford joined the program back in 2005, and led the Hubs to a dominant run as 3A state champions, winning the title three out of four times between 2011 and 2014. She also won a title as a player back in 1999 with Williamsport. Her current program, North Hagerstown, joins Williamsport as the only undefeated team in Washington County, a mark that comes with its own pressure. However, it’s pressure the team has fully embraced.

“Take it one point at a time, trying everything we can, try not to make mistakes, and just go in as hyped as we can get and not worry too much.” said Jaidan.

“I think it’s motivating for most of us. It makes it exciting, cause we like to have exciting games too.” said Aubrey.

After the Fall 2014 season, the Hubs have not won a state title in the competitive 3A bracket. It’s an opportunity Coach Crawford, and her team would like to repeat this season.

“You know we don’t really like to talk about, and I’m sure the girls told you that as well.” said Crawford, “You know we’ll see where we are at the end of October, and see where we draw and take it one game at a time.”

