Dematha High School position coach talks about rookie Chase Young

(WDVM) — The Washington Football Team’s 2020 1st round draft pick is having quite the rookie season.

Chase Young has been nothing short of what was expected from him in his first year with Washington. Young has 7.5 sacks on the year to go with four forced fumbles. To many people, Young will be Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Now Young finds himself in the playoffs, in another big game. The rookie has seen plenty of big games over his football career. Whether it was with Ohio State or in high school at Dematha.

His high school position coach, Will Weathers, knows what Young brings to the big games.

“He might be a little more turned up now than he was in high school, but he approaches with that same intensity,” said Weathers. “I think he relishes the big things. This is his thing. A big game, when eyes are on him. This is something he lives for.”