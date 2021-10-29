Del Rio, McLaurin talk about preparing for altitude Sunday at Denver

ASHBURN, Va (WDVM) — This Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos is as important of a game as ever for the Washington Football Team.

Washington is on a three game losing streak, and sits at 2-5, three games behind the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC East. On the other hand, Denver is on a four game losing streak. So, this game is important for both teams.

Playing at Mile High Stadium is tough for many reasons, but the main one is getting use to the altitude. The team knows it’s something they can’t take lightly, and have been preparing for all week.

“We’ll hydrate and rotate,” said defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio. “Staying hydrated is the best thing you can do individually, and then as a group, we like to roll our guys anyway. So, we will roll them.”

“It’s just something you deal with,” said wide receiver Terry McLaurin. “It’s not something that you can use as an excuse. So, it’s just something you deal with if it becomes an issue. But, I think, we’re a team that is well conditioned and we are just going to have to be prepared for it.”