Del Rio hopes for defensive spark, especially on 3rd down

ASHBURN, Va (WDVM) — On Sunday, the Washington Football Team will host the New Orleans Saints, and the team, specifically the defense, will look to do a better job moving forward.

The first four games were not ideal to what everyone has the Washington defense hyped up to be. They are giving up over 30 points a game, while being the worst defense on 3rd down, giving up nearly a 60-percent conversion rate.

For defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio, he knows that it’s been a rough early part of the season for his defense, and he says that the team has been working on cleaning up their act.

“Getting stops in those situations, on third down, it’s key to any good defense,” said Del Rio. “I always talk to our guys about if you want to eliminate a good ground game, how do you do it? Get off the field on third down. That’s the biggest key. So, we need more stops on third down, it’s clearly a focus, and we are working hard at it.”